crime

Couple, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

3 Comments
NARA

A 45-year-old man, his 37-year-old common-law wife and her two sons, aged 13 and 11, have been found dead in their home in Yamatotakada, Nara Prefecture, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Hideo Haruta, whose occupation is unknown, his wife and her two children were all found in the living room on the first floor of the two-story house at around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported.

Haruta’s mother told police she hadn’t heard from her son for some time and had gone to his house to see if everything was OK.

Police said they were lying on futons. Beside them were two hot plates, a lighter and the remnants of coal briquettes.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the house and the bodies bore no external signs of injuries. Autopsies will be conducted on all four bodies to determine the cause of death.

Based on the little information in the report it would seem to be a mass-scuicude. I guess it is possible one them lit the charcoal while the others were asleep. A whole family snuffed out just like that! Very sad.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Probably won't make it to tomorrow's news.

This is Abe's Japan and bad things don't happen.

Everything unpleasant is swept under the carpet.

when I first arrived here everyone was 'middle class'.........bow there are so many poor people all over the place.

RiP.....everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now there are so many poor people all over the place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

