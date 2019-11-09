Couple, 3-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A 40-year-old man, his 36-year-old wife and their 3-year-old daughter have been found dead in their house in Hiroshima in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Akinobu Masuda, a company employee, his wife Mayuko and their daughter were found Friday at their home in Asa Ward, Fuji TV reported. At around 11:15 a.m., a neighbor noticed a broken bottle and some blood-stained items, including a wristwatch, near the family’s small truck and knocked on the door to see if everything was alright. When he got no answer, he became concerned and called 110.

Police said Mayuko had been stabbed in the back several times, while her husband had knife wounds to his stomach and neck. Akinobu’s body was in the first-floor bathroom. Mayuko’s body was found in the hallway and the daughter’s body ― also with knife wounds ― was found in her second-floor room. A blood-stained knife was lying on the floor.

Police said the front door was locked and there were no signs of forced entry into the house.





