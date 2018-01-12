Couple arrested after 6-month-old baby dies of neglect

A married couple residing in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after their 6-month-old daughter died last year.

The suspects, a 29-year-old man and his 19-year-old wife, who were arrested on Thursday, are both part-time workers. They are accused of depriving their daughter of food and water over the course of 10 days last May, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the two suspects have admitted to abandoning their daughter at home while they either worked their part-time jobs or played at a pachinko parlor.

Before May 17, the woman left her daughter at her mother’s house each day. From May 18 to May 31, they left their daughter at home, lying on a plastic case, and with just a little milk

After returning home early on the morning of May 31, the couple found their daughter in a coma and called 119.

Police said an autopsy showed the baby died of dehydration and heatstroke.

Police said the couple has admitted not giving their daughter sufficient food and water.

