Couple arrested after 6-month-old baby dies of neglect

A married couple residing in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after their 6-month-old daughter died last year.
The suspects, a 29-year-old man and his 19-year-old wife, who were arrested on Thursday, are both part-time workers. They are accused of depriving their daughter of food and water over the course of 10 days last May, Fuji TV reported.
Police said the two suspects have admitted to abandoning their daughter at home while they either worked their part-time jobs or played at a pachinko parlor.
Before May 17, the woman left her daughter at her mother’s house each day. From May 18 to May 31, they left their daughter at home, lying on a plastic case, and with just a little milk
After returning home early on the morning of May 31, the couple found their daughter in a coma and called 119.
Police said an autopsy showed the baby died of dehydration and heatstroke.
Police said the couple has admitted not giving their daughter sufficient food and water.© Japan Today
candida
:( poor baby. There are people who weren't blessed to have a baby.
Why do people have unprotected sex if they are not ready for the responsibility? :(
Aly Rustom
This bit of news broke my heart like nothing before. 2 stupid excuses for human beings. How could they find it in their hearts to do something like that? Now my whole day is completely ruined
DaDude
We read about these stories a lot but never about what happens after. What kind of sentencing is given for "child neglect?"
maybeperhapsyes
Dadude
good question.
Probably not near enough to fit the crime.
Poor wee mite.
Mind you... what kinda life would she have had with these two deadbeats?
Educator60
I wonder why they stopped leaving the poor baby with her grandmother and whether the grandmother was concerned about that?