crime

Couple arrested after leaving 7-month-old baby at home alone

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested 47-year-old man and his 25-year-old common-law wife on suspicion of neglecting their responsibility as guardians after they left their seven-month-old son alone at home for eight hours.

According to police, Takashi Uemae, who works for Hokkaido Television Broadcasting Co (HTB), and Yumeka Sonoda, who is unemployed, left their son alone at home for about eight hours between 8:30 p.m. on July 2 and 4:30 a.m. on July 3, NHK reported.

Sonoda came home by herself at about 3 a.m. and called police because she had lost her door key. When police helped her into the apartment, they found the baby crying on a futon. Police said he was not injured. Uemae came home later. Both he and Sonoda were drunk, police said.

Police said the couple told them they went out drinking at an izakaya (Japanese pub). Police said they have denied neglecting the chid, and quoted Sonoda as saying they were using a smartphone app to watch over him.

Hopefully they will throw the book at both and will transfer custody of the child to more responsible adults until (if) this couple demonstrate they can take care of him.

This article could have had a very different headline if the police was not called this time thanks to that lost key (and lack of ability to think from Sonoda). The fact that she never imagined the police would have a problem with a baby left alone for 8 hours would indicate this was not something extraordinary, maybe even common.

