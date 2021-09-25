Couple arrested after newborn infant’s corpse found in refrigerator

Police in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after the body of a newborn infant was found in a refrigerator at their home.

According to police, the remains of the newborn baby, whose gender is unknown, were found on Sept 24, Fuji TV reported. The couple, Yuto Inazuru, who works in the construction industry, and his wife Airi, a company employee, have admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Airi gave birth on Sept 22.

Police said that on Friday afternoon, a child welfare center received a call from a woman saying she had miscarried and that the infant’s body was in the refrigerator at her apartment. When police went to the apartment, they found the infant inside a plastic bag in the refrigerator.

Inazuru and his wife were both home. Inazuru was quoted by police as saying he told his wife to put the infant in the refrigerator.

The couple also have a one-year-old son who was not harmed, police said.

© Japan Today