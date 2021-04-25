Couple arrested for abandoning body of 5-month-old baby

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of her five-month-old daughter at their home.

Police said Takumi Kanbara, a company employee in Hadano City, and the mother, who cannot be named because she is a minor, are accused of leaving the baby girl's body at his home on Saturday and Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kanbara is an acquaintance of the minor.

The mother of the teenager initially contacted the authorities claiming that her granddaughter had disappeared from her home where all three lived. Police then visited Kanbara's residence and discovered a plastic bag containing the baby's body. The two admitted to corpse abandonment charges following their arrest.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the baby's death. Police said the mother also hinted at having killed the child.

