Couple arrested for abandoning body under floorboards of apartment in Kanagawa

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of burying a body believed to be that of a man under the floorboards of a room in their apartment.

According to police, a man in his 50s who had previously lived in the apartment with the couple, has been missing for a year and police believe the skeletonized remains found under the floorboards are his, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The man, a construction company worker, was reported missing by his company in August 2024.

Police said the suspects, Ryo Ogura and Yui Okayasu, both unemployed, are believed to have buried the man under the floorboards in May 2024. They told police he died in April.

Police have not revealed whether the two suspects have admitted to killing the man.

