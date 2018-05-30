Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple arrested for abusing 25-year-old woman at their home for two months

4 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old common-law wife on suspicion of assaulting a 25-year-old woman roommate repeatedly during a two-month period earlier this year.

According to police, Ryo Takamura, a self-professed company employee, and his common-law spouse Misato Ogura, abused the woman by beating her with a rod, pulling out her teeth with pliers, pouring boiling water on her face and sticking skewers into her leg between March and May 18, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the victim is in hospital in a critical condition.

The suspects have partially denied the allegations by saying they don’t recall pouring hot water over the victim, police said. They said they abused the woman because she wouldn’t follow their house rules.

Ogura was the victim’s former boss at an esthetician salon. After the victim said she was having trouble finding a place to live due to family circumstances, Ogura offered to let her stay at the home with herself and Takamura.

On May 18, a female clerk at a neighboring convenience store consulted with the police after witnessing a woman with a swollen face come into the store.

Police said there victim told them she was scared and didn’t feel she could escape.

Seems these people are not even crazy, but very aware of what they were doing.

I hope they stay locked away for a long long time, and all their cash goes to the victim.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps they've been reading too many of The Marquise De Sade's Books!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Holy crap...pliers for teeth, boiling water?.... hope these 2 sadist bastards get locked up for a long time and taste some of their medicine . hopefully the poor girl will recover.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It never ceases to amaze me how horrible people can be to another human being.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

