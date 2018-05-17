Couple arrested for attempted murder after dragging man 1.5 km by car

A couple in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after they dragged a 36-year-old man, who had gotten into an argument with them, about 1.5 kilometers with their car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. Fuji TV reported that Yuta Seki, 22, and Ayana Okubo, 21, both unemployed, were in their car when the two got into a quarrel with the man.

The man had been riding his bicycle behind the car when it stopped at a traffic light. The man then got off his bike and went to the front passenger seat side and complained that the music coming from the car was too loud. Seki, who was in the passenger seat, was quoted by police as saying he told Okubo to “just drive and shake off” the man who was holding onto the front passenger seat window. Street surveillance camera footage showed the man clinging to the car window as it drives along at about 40-50 kph.

After about 1.5 kilometers, the car stopped and the man fell to the ground, suffering a head injury.

