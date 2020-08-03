Couple arrested for extorting man out of ¥1.1 million for video voyeurism

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old common-law wife on suspicion of extortion after they threatened a man that they would report him to police for taking upskirt videos of the woman unless he paid them money.

Police said Hikaru Omata and Rie Miyanishi, who are from Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, were arrested on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Media have referred to the couple as “tosatsu hunters,” because they have apparently targeted a number of men this year. Tosatsu is the Japanese term for someone who films up a woman's skirt.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 24 at a shopping center in Higashi-Ikebukuro in Tokyo's Toshima Ward. Police said Miyanishi wore a miniskirt and went up escalators repeatedly. Eventually, Omata spotted a man in his 20s filming up Miyanishi’s skirt with a video camera. He approached the man, told him the woman he had been filming was his woman and that she would possibly report him to the authorities.

The man agreed to pay 1.1 million yen in return for not being reported to the police.

Following their arrest, Miyanishi told police that she and Omata had been committing similar offenses every weekend in Ikebukuro and Akihabara for about a year. She said that Omata told her to always wear miniskirts as bait to lure victims.

Although Miyanishi was quoted as saying “I can easily tell what type of person is likely to commit voyeurism,” Omata has denied the charge.

© Japan Today