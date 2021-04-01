Couple arrested for leaving body of newborn baby in plastic bag

Gunma prefectural police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl on suspicion of abandoning the body of a newborn child in a plastic bag.
According to police, Omito Seki, who works at a bar in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, and his girlfriend, who also lives in Maebashi, have admitted to placing the infant in a plastic bag moments after it was born on March 26, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police said the baby was born in the toilet at an apartment in Maebashi. On Wednesday, the girl and her mother went to police and told them about the baby. Police found the baby’s remains in the plastic bag at the apartment. Seki was arrested Thursday morning in Takasaki.
Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the baby's death.© Japan Today
Nagoya Chris
Crimes like this seem to a be most regular occurrence in Japan.
Zoroto
What makes you think they killed the baby? Quite a jump to conclusions.
Do the hustle
Was the baby dead before they tossed it into the plastic bag? Hopefully, it will be determined that the baby was still alive and this pair of scum will be charged with murder.
snowymountainhell
Nothing to commented about until the autopsy. As always, never enough detail to in these 4:00pm ‘sensationalistic’ headlines and articles. Just enough the people frustrated. However, we can speculate, the tragic incident may have occurred in “Maebashi”? (mentioned 3 times),
snowymountainhell
That’s the point @Zoroto 4:41pm