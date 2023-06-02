Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline

1 Comment
NUMAZU, Shizuoka

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.

Police identified the suspects as Kanna Asanuma and her boyfriend, Naoki Takami, both of no fixed address, Kyodo News reported.

The infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, was found by a fisherman at around 6:45 a.m. on May 27. She was dead and her face and upper body were badly charred.

The section of the coastline where the infant was found is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Numazu Station.

Police said they identified Asanuma and Takami after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken in the area early Saturday morning. DNA left at the scene also led to the couple to being arrested at a lodging facility in Numazu on Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Both of no fixed address! Sound like deadbeats living with/ off others, maybe family members or friends.

Hope the old bill get to the facts behind this beastly crime.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo