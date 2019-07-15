Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple arrested for pouring scalding water over 11-year-old boy

TOKYO

A couple in Tokyo was arrested Monday on suspicion of pouring scalding water four years ago over an 11-year-old boy who was living with them at the time, police said.

The boy suffered burns to his abdomen, back and feet that required three months' treatment.

Hiroaki Chubachi, 34, and his wife Ayako, 28, are suspected of pouring the scalding water over the boy at their home in Tokyo's Adachi Ward in mid-August 2015. They have admitted to the charge, they said.

The boy and his mother lived with the couple from 2012 after the mother met the Chubachis through religious activities.

In October 2016, the mother reported to the police that her son had been physically abused by the couple. But the boy refused to say how he suffered the burns. He recently broke his silence, however, leading to the arrest of the couple, investigators said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

No pun intended here, these stories literally make me burn inside! I want these two to feel the same pain and agony that this poor child felt. Not to mention the mental trauma he must be going through, to know that it was his parents, the people who SHOULD be protecting him, were the guilt one's causing him this pain.

I hope he gets all the love and attention he needs to get over this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

to know that it was his parents, the people who SHOULD be protecting him, were the guilt one's causing him this pain

Neither of these people were the victim's parent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

