Couple arrested for starving 13-year-old son

Police in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a man and his wife on suspicion of causing bodily injury to their 13-year-old by not giving him enough to eat over a 10-month period.

According to police, the couple, Masaki Konishi, 48, a dental technician, and his wife Azusa, 31, gave their son insufficient food between April last year and February this year, causing the boy to suffer from severe malnutrition, Fuji TV reported.

In mid-February, Azusa called her son’s school and said he was ill and wouldn’t be coming to school for awhile.

The couple took the boy to a clinic in February for a check-up. He was then admitted to hospital in March after the diagnosis showed he was suffering from a zinc deficiency disorder. At the time, the boy weighed only 32 kilograms and also had difficulty walking due to lack of strength.

The hospital notified the local child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse. The center then contacted police.

Health officials said it will take about two months for the boy to regain his health and proper weight.

The boy’s parents, who were arrested on Thursday, have denied the charge, calling it a complete fabrication. Police said they were arrested once before, in 2013, on suspicion of abusing their son.

They also have another son of pre-school age but he shows no signs of having been ill-treated, police said.

