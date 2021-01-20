Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple arrested over death of 3-month-old daughter in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A couple in eastern Japan were arrested for allegedly neglecting their 3-month-old daughter and not seeking medical attention, causing her death, police said Wednesday.

Yuki Kanai, 29-year-old, and his 28-year-old wife Azusa, are suspected of not properly caring for their fourth daughter, Kia, who became malnourished and underweight due to an injury that left her unable to drink milk in August last year, the police said.

The parents from the town of Misato, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, did not take the daughter to the hospital, which could have prevented her death in September, according to the prefectural police.

As an autopsy showed the baby's ribs and other bones were broken, the police are investigating the parents for physically abusing the child.

The police said the father admitted to injuring the daughter and quoted him as saying, "I didn't seek medical treatment (for my daughter) because I didn't want to be arrested for abusing" her.

The mother was also quoted as telling the police, "My husband refused to take (her) to hospital, and I obeyed him."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog