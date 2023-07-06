Couple arrested over fatal abuse of 1-year-old son

Police in Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her one-year-old son by kicking him last October. Her 22-year-old husband has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the child.

According to police, the woman, then 19, who is a sex industry worker, kicked her son in the back, causing him to hit the floor face down, at their apartment at around 10 a.m. on Oct 13, 2022, Kyodo News reported. The boy lost consciousness and his parents took him to hospital later that day.

The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse after doctors noticed bruises on his body. The boy remained in hospital where he died on Nov 6 due to brain damage.

Police quoted the boy’s mother as saying she kicked him but didn’t think that would have caused his death. Police said her husband has admitted punching the boy in September and October to discipline him.

