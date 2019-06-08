Couple arrested over murder of 54-year-old woman in Kawasaki

Police in Kawasaki said Saturday they have arrested a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old woman.

According to police, the suspects, Takeyuki Tanaka and Sachiko Yamada – who are both unemployed -- have admitted to killing Sachiyo Tsujimura at Tanaka’s apartment in Asao Ward on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said the pair admitted to beating Tsujimura about the head.

At around 6:55 a.m., a neighbor heard loud voices arguing and called 110. Police came to the apartment but the door was locked. They returned about six hours later and this time the door was unlocked. They entered the apartment and found Tsujimura’s body.

Tanaka and Yamada were picked up by police at a train station on Friday night and charged with murder on Saturday morning.

Police said the three were business acquaintances and believe there had been a financial dispute among them.

