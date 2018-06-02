Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese couple attacked in Honolulu face $50,000 in medical costs

HONOLULU

A Hawaii visitors' assistance organization says a Japanese couple faces $50,000 in medical costs after they were assaulted in a public restroom at a Honolulu park.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the couple were attacked Monday at the Mother Waldron Neighborhood Park, leading to the Japanese consulate to issue a warning Tuesday for tourists to avoid public restrooms in Kakaako.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says the man was hit in the face after entering the restroom. His wife then entered the restroom and was choked.

According to the consulate's warning, the couple came upon men injecting drugs. It says the attack left the couple with broken teeth.

Society President Jessica Lani Rich says the organization has offered to solicit donations to help pay for the medical bills.

