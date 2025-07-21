Couple found dead at Ibaraki park; man hanging from tree, woman in car

A 48-year-old man was found hanged in a park in Ami town, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday, and a 44-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in nearby parking lot.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 6:15 a.m. and said a man was hanging from a tree, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police officers who rushed to the scene confirmed the man's death and found a woman dead in the car.

Police said the bodies are believed to be those of a man and his wife, who lived in Miho village, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The car was registered to the husband.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the two and believe the man killed his wife and then hanged himself.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death for both the man and woman, police said.

