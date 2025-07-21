 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple found dead at Ibaraki park; man hanging from tree, woman in car

0 Comments
IBARAKI

A 48-year-old man was found hanged in a park in Ami town, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday, and a 44-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in nearby parking lot.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 6:15 a.m. and said a man was hanging from a tree, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police officers who rushed to the scene confirmed the man's death and found a woman dead in the car.

Police said the bodies are believed to be those of a man and his wife, who lived in Miho village, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The car was registered to the husband.

Police said there were no visible external injuries on the two and believe the man killed his wife and then hanged himself.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death for both the man and woman, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog