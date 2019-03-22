Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple found dead in Nagoya home

0 Comments
NAGOYA

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 60s, were found in their house in Nagoya on Friday, police said, adding that it appeared they had been dead for at least 10 days.

According to police, Tatsuji Yonehara, 68, and his wife Takako, 66, were both stabbed to death, Fuji TV reported.

Yonehara worked as a courier. One of his co-workers went to a koban (police box) on March 13 and said he had not been able to contact Yonehara.

Police and a ward official went to the house in Minato Ward at around 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the couple, in their pajamas, dead in their bedroom. The front door to the house and the windows were locked.

Police said they are also looking for the couple’s son, who is in his 30s. His whereabouts are unknown.

Police did not say why they waited until Friday to check on the Yoneharas.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Themed Travel: From Tokyo To Shizuoka In Search Of Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shimanami Kaido

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog