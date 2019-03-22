Couple found dead in Nagoya home

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 60s, were found in their house in Nagoya on Friday, police said, adding that it appeared they had been dead for at least 10 days.

According to police, Tatsuji Yonehara, 68, and his wife Takako, 66, were both stabbed to death, Fuji TV reported.

Yonehara worked as a courier. One of his co-workers went to a koban (police box) on March 13 and said he had not been able to contact Yonehara.

Police and a ward official went to the house in Minato Ward at around 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the couple, in their pajamas, dead in their bedroom. The front door to the house and the windows were locked.

Police said they are also looking for the couple’s son, who is in his 30s. His whereabouts are unknown.

Police did not say why they waited until Friday to check on the Yoneharas.

© Japan Today