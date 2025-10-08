Couple found unconscious after attempted murder-suicide

A man and his wife, both in their 60s, are in a critical condition after they were found at their home in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide.
According to police, the husband called 110 at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and said he had killed his wife, local media reported.
When police and firefighters arrived, they found the man's wife bleeding from a knife wound to her back and her husband bleeding from a knife wound to his abdomen. They were taken to hospital and remain in a critical condition.
Police said they believe the man stabbed his wife and then himself.
The couple live alone, and there were no signs of a break-in, police said.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
Another one! Unbelievable that there are so many people doing this and thinking it’s a good idea.
We need better social services and free help for those that are having issues that might lead to tragedies such as this.