crime

Couple found unconscious after attempted murder-suicide

IWATE

A man and his wife, both in their 60s, are in a critical condition after they were found at their home in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide.

According to police, the husband called 110 at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and said he had killed his wife, local media reported.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the man's wife bleeding from a knife wound to her back and her husband bleeding from a knife wound to his abdomen. They were taken to hospital and remain in a critical condition.

Police said they believe the man stabbed his wife and then himself.

The couple live alone, and there were no signs of a break-in, police said.

Another one! Unbelievable that there are so many people doing this and thinking it’s a good idea.

We need better social services and free help for those that are having issues that might lead to tragedies such as this.

