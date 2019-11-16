Couple in their 50s found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 57-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife were found dead at their home in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, they received a call from a man at around 8:50 a.m., saying that his wife’s father hanged himself and that his mother-in-law was bleeding from stab wounds at their home, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the caller’s father-in-law hanging by his neck on the stairway and his mother-in-law collapsed on the first floor’s corridor. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the couple lived by themselves. Their upper bodies both had knife wounds. Additionally, there were no signs of a struggle and their clothing was not disheveled.

On Wednesday morning, the man’s workplace contacted his eldest daughter and said he had not shown up for work. The daughter’s husband then went to check on his parents-in-law and managed to enter the house with a key. Both the entrance and windows were locked at the time.

