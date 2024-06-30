Couple in their 60s found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A man and woman in their 60s were found dead in their apartment in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 3 p.m. by the man’s boss who had come to see if he was alright as he hadn’t shown up for work since Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

The man called 110 at around 2:10 p.m., and told police "When I called from outside the door, I heard a ringtone from inside the apartment, but there was no response.”

As the door was locked, police entered the apartment via the balcony. The man was in a Western-style room, and his wife was found in a Japanese-style room. The couple had stab wounds to their stomachs and a blood-stained kitchen knife was found beside the man’s body.

Both were declared dead at the scene. Police suspect the man killed his wife and then himself.

Police said there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked.

© Japan Today