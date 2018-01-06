Couple in their 60s hit and killed by car; driver arrested

A 67-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hit and killed by a car as they crossed a street in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Yutaka Tabata and Miyoko Kitano were crossing the street when they were hit by a car driven by Saki Tanaka, Fuji TV reported.

Tabata and Kitano were taken to hospital with extensive injuries and died soon after arrival

Police said Tanaka has been charged with reckless driving resulting in death.

The section of the road where the accident occurred is in a rural area. The couple crossed the road in a spot where there is no crossing or traffic lights.

© Japan Today