crime

Couple in their 80s, daughter stabbed to death at home in Shizuoka Prefecture

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

An 87-year-old man, his 81-year-old wife and their 52-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death at their in Kikugawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday, police said, adding that the couple's grandson who was visiting them at the time, is being sought for questioning.

Police said that at around 2:30 p.m, they received a call from a woman, telling them that a man was acting violently, NHK reported. Police went to the house and found the bodies of Shoichi Shibuya, his wife Ikuko and their daughter Rumiko in separate rooms. All three had stab wounds and were declared dead at there scene. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

The couple lived with Rumiko and their eldest daughter who was out at the time. Apparently, Rumiko called her sister who then contacted police.

Police said the whereabouts of the grandson, who is in his 20s, remain unknown.

Oh no, not again. This is incredibly upsetting, those poor people. I hope this demonic man is caught soon, he is a danger to all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe no need to call Columbo for this one?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

