crime

Couple in their 80s hit, killed by car; driver arrested

TOKYO

An 84-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were killed after they were hit and killed by a car in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The car, driven by Koei Makishi, 50, hit the couple, Tokuya Kunuki and his wife Yoshiko, as they crossed the road at an intersection with no traffic lights.

The couple were taken to hospital where they died shortly after arrival.

Police said Makishi has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death. He was quoted as saying he knew he was going too fast and didn’t see anyone on the crossing until out was too late.

