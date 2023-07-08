Couple in their 80s, son in his 50s found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Shintokucho, Hokkaido, said Saturday that a couple in their 80s and their son who was in his 50s were found dead in their house on Friday night in what they believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, they received a call at around 5:45 p.m. Friday from a relative saying there had been no contact with the family for a few days, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police and firefighters went to the house. The front door was locked , so they entered by breaking a kitchen window.

Police said they found three bodies in the living room. All three had been stabbed and were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was near the son’s body.

There were no signs of anyone having broken into the house or ransacked any of the rooms. Police suspect the son stabbed his parents and then himself.

