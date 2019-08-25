Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple killed in car crash; wife's body taken to hospital 5 1/2 hours later

IBARAKI

A married couple in their 70s died after their car crashed into an oncoming light passenger vehicle in Kasumigaura City, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday. Unaware that the dead woman was still inside the car, the ambulance crew did not transport her to a hospital until 5 1/2 hours after the accident. 

According to police, the collision occurred just past 4 a.m. along National Route 354. The couple's car was hit on a curve by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man, which had drifted over the center line.

Tadaaki Hirose, 74, and his wife Taeko, 75, were killed in the accident. The driver of the other car and his three passengers sustained minor injuries in the collision. Police said the driver has been arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death.

Police said Taeko was in the passenger seat that was severely damaged in the collision and was not discovered until the demolished car was about to be taken away by a tow truck. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital but police said they could not be certain she died immediately after the crash.

Police also failed to give any explanation as to why emergency responders did not notice Taeko’s body in the car.

Seriously??? That’s concerning saying they weren’t sure when she died. This would be a serious coronial investigation here, I hope the Japanese Police properly investigate it up there too.

RIP to the couple.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bunch of amateurs, that's incredible.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's just unforgivable. Wow.

Also, this isn't the first time I've seen an article about a head-on collision where everybody dies in one vehicle, with only minor injuries to the occupants of the other.

It doesn't state specifically, but one would assume that the death vehicle was a kei. Perhaps the gov't should really be doing something about the (lack of) safety of these death wagons.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Also of note to all those who are so quick to claim that older drivers are a danger: the driver of blame was 19-years-old, while the victims were in their 70's.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

One of the reasons why I am nervous about being in an emergency situation in Japan is the high level of incompetence of some people that I will have to count on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

