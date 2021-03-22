Couple rob real estate agent during condo inspection; get away with ¥200

By SoraNews24

The old adage “crime doesn’t pay” is often used to express how the risk of committing crime will usually outweigh the benefits in the long run. But sometimes its meaning is more literal, like it was on the afternoon of March 18.

At around 2 p.m. a man in his 50s and woman in her 60s entered a real estate agency in Koto Ward, Tokyo, and inquired about purchasing a condominium located nearby. They told the agent they wanted to see how it looked inside, so she invited them to take a quick tour.

The three went over to the building and entered the room. After a quick look around, the man suddenly pulled out a box cutter and demanded, “Hand over the money!”

The agent gave them her wallet and they ran away. Immediately afterward, she hurried to the nearest police box to report the incident and the stolen wallet which contained just 200 yen.

The agent, who is in her 30s, suffered a cut to her middle finger during the ordeal.

Readers of the news appreciated the act of instant karma, but some were concerned that an employed middle-aged woman only had 200 yen on her.

“200 yen….”

“They stole her lunch money!”

“The wallet itself was probably worth more.”

“I wish I could have seen the faces of the robbers when they opened the wallet.”

“They can buy a lot of candy with that.”

“Why does she need a wallet to carry around 200 yen?”

“And they have to split that 200 between the two of them. LOL”

“People over 50 committing crimes and people in their 30s with no money. That just about sums up Japan today.”

“Welcome to the cashless era!”

Although Japan was late to the mobile payment game, people here seem to be catching up pretty quickly. Still, it wasn’t clear if this victim had gone digital or simply kept her cash in the office since there was no need to bring it along to check out an empty condo up the street.

While it’s good to know the damages were light in this instance, it’s important to note that these culprits are still at large.

Source: TV Asahi News, Itai News

