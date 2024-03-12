Couple sent to prosecutors after unvaccinated dog injures 7

A man and his wife have been referred to prosecutors after their dog, which was not vaccinated for rabies, bit and injured seven people including elementary school pupils in a park in a city in Gunma Prefecture last month, police said.

The 62-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife are suspected of failing to keep the dog under control, allowing it to run off and injure the people at the park in Isesaki on Feb 7, police said.

The couple had seven Shikoku dogs, a breed of hunting dog, at their home, but none of them were vaccinated for rabies, the police said. The dog that went on an attacking rampage tested negative for rabies after the incident, they said.

Four of the seven dogs were also not registered with the municipal government, they said.

Under Japan's Rabies Prevention Law, dog owners need to register dogs aged 91 days or older with their municipalities within 30 days of taking ownership. The law also requires dogs to be vaccinated against rabies once a year.

The couple has admitted to the allegations, with the man quoted by police as saying he believed a rabies vaccination is bad for a dog's health.

The 2-year-old Shikoku dog with a back length of around 130 centimeters attacked a total of 12 people in the incident, including nine elementary school pupils, of whom five were taken to hospital.

© KYODO