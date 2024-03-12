Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Couple sent to prosecutors after unvaccinated dog injures 7

1 Comment
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A man and his wife have been referred to prosecutors after their dog, which was not vaccinated for rabies, bit and injured seven people including elementary school pupils in a park in a city in Gunma Prefecture last month, police said.

The 62-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife are suspected of failing to keep the dog under control, allowing it to run off and injure the people at the park in Isesaki on Feb 7, police said.

The couple had seven Shikoku dogs, a breed of hunting dog, at their home, but none of them were vaccinated for rabies, the police said. The dog that went on an attacking rampage tested negative for rabies after the incident, they said.

Four of the seven dogs were also not registered with the municipal government, they said.

Under Japan's Rabies Prevention Law, dog owners need to register dogs aged 91 days or older with their municipalities within 30 days of taking ownership. The law also requires dogs to be vaccinated against rabies once a year.

The couple has admitted to the allegations, with the man quoted by police as saying he believed a rabies vaccination is bad for a dog's health.

The 2-year-old Shikoku dog with a back length of around 130 centimeters attacked a total of 12 people in the incident, including nine elementary school pupils, of whom five were taken to hospital.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The last rabies case in Japan was 1957 but dogs are still required to have the vaccine. Our fit and healthy Jack Russel Terrier had his jab in the autumn, he was dead 6 hours later.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The last rabies case in Japan was 1957 but dogs are still required to have the vaccine.

The last rabies case in Japan was in 1957 because dogs are still required to have the vaccine.

Our fit and healthy Jack Russel Terrier had his jab in the autumn, he was dead 6 hours later.

Severe adverse reactions are rare (0.24 deaths per 100k vaccinations, vets are obligated to report them in Japan), but that of course is no comfort for you. My condolences.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog