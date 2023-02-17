Court commutes death sentence to life in prison for man who killed 2 people in hit-and-run

The Sendai High Court in Miyagi Prefecture has overturned a 2021 lower court ruling by the Koriyama branch of the Fukushima District Court that sentenced a 51 year-old man to death for the hit-and-run deaths of two people in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, in 2020.

The court commuted the sentence of Yoshitaka Morito, now 53, to life in prison, Kyodo News reported. Morito’s lawyer had appealed the death sentence, saying it could not be proven that there was clear intent to kill. The court agreed with the defense team’s argument.

Morito was driving a small truck he had stolen, when he hit and killed a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman as they were cutting grass along the side of National Route 288 at around 7:55 a.m. on May 31, 2020. After hitting the couple, Morito kept going.

Another worker witnessed the incident and called 110. Morito, who did not have a license to drive a truck, was found four hours later about 20 kilometers away parked on a road in Sukagawa City.

Prosecutors argued that Morito ran the couple down deliberately, while his lawyer said it was an accident and he kept going because he panicked.

© Japan Today