crime

Court commutes death sentence to life in prison for man who killed 2 people in hit-and-run

5 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

The Sendai High Court in Miyagi Prefecture has overturned a 2021 lower court ruling by the Koriyama branch of the Fukushima District Court that sentenced a 51 year-old man to death for the hit-and-run deaths of two people in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, in 2020.

The court commuted the sentence of Yoshitaka Morito, now 53, to life in prison, Kyodo News reported. Morito’s lawyer had appealed the death sentence, saying it could not be proven that there was clear intent to kill. The court agreed with the defense team’s argument.

Morito was driving a small truck he had stolen, when he hit and killed a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman as they were cutting grass along the side of National Route 288 at around 7:55 a.m. on May 31, 2020. After hitting the couple, Morito kept going.

Another worker witnessed the incident and called 110. Morito, who did not have a license to drive a truck, was found four hours later about 20 kilometers away parked on a road in Sukagawa City.

Prosecutors argued that Morito ran the couple down deliberately, while his lawyer said it was an accident and he kept going because he panicked.

If the intent to kill was not proven, then I also agree.

I agree with the death penalty for cases like Tsutomu Miyazaki, or the Akihabara rampage killer. People who will never be able to be rehabilitated and whose crimes are heinous.

That said, I don't agree with lengthy processes which do end up in a cruel mental torture for the death row inmate.

The court commuted the sentence of Yoshitaka Morito, now 53, to life in prison, Kyodo News reported. Morito’s lawyer had appealed the death sentence, saying it could not be proven that there was clear intent to kill.

If there was no clear intent to kill, then why are they giving him a life sentence?

Isn't a life sentence applicable to murderers?

If he's getting life, that means he's a murderer.

Which, in turn, seems to mean the death penalty wasn't unjustified.

Do they have parole in Japan? If so, I hope the life sentence is specifically without any chance of parole.

Hokkaidoboy...

That said, I don't agree with lengthy processes which do end up in a cruel mental torture for the death row inmate.

How about the mental torment the victims friends and family have to endure. Japan's death sentence carried out without notice is perfect. The victims didn't get a warning... Why should the murderer?

Good result. But he needs to do hard labor to pay back society

How about the mental torment the victims friends and family have to endure. Japan's death sentence carried out without notice is perfect. The victims didn't get a warning... Why should the murderer?

Because we don't lower the standards of civil society to that of murderers to satisfy our lust for vengeance.

Good result. But he needs to do hard labor to pay back society

I don't think that hard labor necessarily pays back society. I understand hard labor as a form of punishment for convicts is why slavery is still allowed under the US constitution under special circumstances.

Isn't a life sentence applicable to murderers?

It can also apply to other crimes, presumably.

