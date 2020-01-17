Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Court defers ruling on fatal car accident after driver's remarks

OTSU, Shiga

A court on Thursday postponed handing down a ruling to a 53-year-old car driver involved in a collision that left two toddlers dead in May in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.

The Otsu District Court cited that the driver, Fumiko Shintate, had changed her remarks on how she felt about the accident.

In an earlier session, Shintate, who is charged with reckless driving resulting in death and injury, offered an apology to the victims, while saying she does not remember what she was thinking at the time of the accident.

But when interviewed by a TV broadcaster in December, Shintate said she wished the other vehicle involved in the accident had slowed down, the prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Shintate is accused of carelessly turning right at a crossing on May 8 and colliding with a minivehicle that was traveling in the opposite lane.

As a result, the minivehicle rammed into a group of preschoolers, leaving two of them dead and injuring 14 others, including three nursery school teachers.

The prosecutors have sought five and a half years in prison for Shintate, while the light vehicle's driver was not charged over the case.

She turned against oncoming traffic too early and caused an accident-a clear case of misjudgment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

