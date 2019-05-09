Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo on April 25. Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Court allows Ghosn to change residence in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been permitted by a Japanese court to change his residence to a house in Tokyo from a condominium while he is out on bail, investigative sources said Thursday.

The 65-year-old ousted chairman, who has denied all charges of financial misconduct, made the request to move into a house in Minato Ward after he was released on 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bail on April 26.

Under the bail conditions, Ghosn's residence was restricted to a condominium in the capital's Shibuya Ward and he was prohibited from making contact with his wife without approval from the Tokyo District Court.

The condominium was designated as his residence since his first release on 1 billion yen bail on March 5 following his initial arrest in mid-November over allegations of underreporting his remuneration for years.

Ghosn was then rearrested on April 4. In his fourth indictment, Ghosn was accused of having a Nissan subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates pay a total of $10 million to a distributor in Oman between July 2017 and last July, and having $5 million of that transferred to a savings account at a Lebanese investment firm that he effectively owns.

He has also been charged with aggravated breach of trust over a separate case involving the alleged transferring of private investment losses to Nissan's books in 2008 and paying $14.7 million in company funds later to a Saudi businessman who extended credit to him.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Stay strong, Ghosn! Make the prosecutors actually do their jobs instead of relying on forced confessions.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The 65-year-old ousted chairman, who has denied all charges of financial misconduct, made the request to move into a house in Minato Ward after he was released on 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bail on April 26.

For a person that only being indicted, compared to other white collar cases like Olympus, Livedoor and Tepco his bail is one the highest one.

Just read this article for number comparison.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/04/17/national/crime-legal/examining-carlos-ghosn-japans-system-hostage-justice/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Neighborhoods

Tenma

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Families

8 Ways To Spend A Special Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Detective Pikachu Review: Pokémon Fans in Japan Can See It First

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy