Court orders 2 suspects to pay compensation of Y67 mil over death of woman

The Nagoya District Court on Wednesday ordered two people linked to the death of a woman who went missing in 2012 to pay compensation worth 67 million yen.

The family of Asako Kato, 41, was seeking some 200 million yen in compensation over her death that followed her disappearance in April 2012. Her body was discovered a year later in a central Japan town.

The man and woman, who managed a Nagoya cafe where Kato used to work, were arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury resulting in her death, but they were not indicted on the charge due to a lack of evidence.

According to the suit, Kato's body was found in a field in Minamichita, Aichi Prefecture, in April 2013. The managers of the cafe with a manga library initially told police on a voluntary basis that she died while being beaten by them.

But they turned silent following their arrest and prosecutors indicted them only on a charge of abandoning Kato's body. They were each given a 26-month prison term in a ruling which was finalized in June 2014.

In the trial, the court accepted as evidence a report in which the two admitted to assaulting Kato. It was submitted by the defendants to investigative authorities after Kato went missing.

Plaintiffs said it was evident that Kato died because of the assault, but the defense claimed there was no explicit link between the assault and her death.

Kyodo News withheld the names of the defendants because they have completed their prison terms for abandoning Kato's body.

© KYODO