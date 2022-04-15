Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Court rejects appeal of woman jailed for 15 years for killing husband with insulin overdose

OSAKA

The Osaka District Court on Friday rejected an appeal from a 51-year-old woman who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing her 51-year-old husband by giving him an insulin overdose in 2019.

According to the ruling, Shizuka Mukai, a former nurse, administered the insulin to her husband at their home in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward on April 24, 2019.

Mukai called 119 at around 7:10 p.m. that day and said her husband wouldn’t “wake up.” Her husband was rushed to a hospital. The following day, the hospital contacted police when the man failed to respond to treatment and fell into a coma. Doctors said his condition was due to hypoglycemia caused by an insulin overdose.

The man died in December 2020.

While Mukai’s husband had diabetes, he has not been prescribed insulin for over 11 years. Mukai said she acquired the insulin through an online site that helps people wanting to commit suicide.

In filing the appeal, Mukai’s lawyer said there was a strong possibility that the insulin was mistakenly administered. The court rejected this argument and upheld the original sentence handed down on Oct 5, 2021.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

