Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Court turns down appeal of ex-nursing home worker sentenced to death for killing 3 residents

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 29-year-old man who was sentenced to death in 2018 after being found guilty of killing three elderly residents in 2014 at the nursing home where he used to work, has had his appeal turned down by the Tokyo District Court.

The court finalized the ruling against Hayato Imai who was sentenced to death by the Yokohama District Court for killing Tamio Ushizawa, 87, Chieko Nakagawa, 86, and Nobuko Asami, 96, by throwing them off the balconies of their rooms at the nursing home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, in November and December 2014, Fuji TV reported. Imai, who was arrested in February 2015, had been the only staff member on duty on the nights when each death occurred.

The court heard that Imai told police after his arrest that he killed the three elderly people because he found it stressful looking after them. But he remained silent during his first trial, while his lawyers claimed the victims might have committed suicide.

Experts have said staff shortages at facilities have increased the stress of workers and residents, and led to the employment of inexperienced or unfit workers as well, Kyodo News reported.

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog