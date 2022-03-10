Court turns down appeal of ex-nursing home worker sentenced to death for killing 3 residents

A 29-year-old man who was sentenced to death in 2018 after being found guilty of killing three elderly residents in 2014 at the nursing home where he used to work, has had his appeal turned down by the Tokyo District Court.

The court finalized the ruling against Hayato Imai who was sentenced to death by the Yokohama District Court for killing Tamio Ushizawa, 87, Chieko Nakagawa, 86, and Nobuko Asami, 96, by throwing them off the balconies of their rooms at the nursing home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, in November and December 2014, Fuji TV reported. Imai, who was arrested in February 2015, had been the only staff member on duty on the nights when each death occurred.

The court heard that Imai told police after his arrest that he killed the three elderly people because he found it stressful looking after them. But he remained silent during his first trial, while his lawyers claimed the victims might have committed suicide.

Experts have said staff shortages at facilities have increased the stress of workers and residents, and led to the employment of inexperienced or unfit workers as well, Kyodo News reported.

