crime

Cram school teacher arrested for attaching dog collars to young student

3 Comments
NARA

A 62-year-old teacher and operator of a cram school in Nara City has been arrested for using dog collars to restrain one of his students, a young girl in her teens, last November.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov 7 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Koji Ito was giving the teenager one-on-one tutoring at his cram school when he asked her to put the dog collars on her neck and both ankles. The girl was restrained for more than three hours. Police said that Ito had tied leashes to the collars.

The incident came to light after the girl and her mother visited the police station three days after the confinement on Nov 20.

Police said Ito has admitted to the charge but did not say why he did it.

I would love to know why he did it. I hope there is a follow up on this.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

SICKO! All I can say (or maybe pervert???)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I just can't imagine the justification for this.

Heck, I couldn't even imagine thinking of this as an idea to do with a student.

Why, just WHY??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

