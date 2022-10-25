Cram school teacher arrested for soliciting prostitution from high school girl

Police in Osaka have arrested a 48-year-old cram school teacher on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after he allegedly committed lewd acts with a female high school student.

According to police, Takahiro Watanabe met the girl on a social media site, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was not a student at the cram school where Watanabe is employed.

Police said the girl told them that when they arranged to meet on April 22, Watanabe asked her to bring her school uniform. She said he handed her cash in exchange for sex. Police said Watanabe has admitted to paying the girl 23,000 yen for sex despite knowing she was underage.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother checked her daughter’s smartphone a few days later. Then she consulted with police.

Police said Watanabe has admitted to committing similar acts with other minors.

© Japan Today