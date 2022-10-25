Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cram school teacher arrested for soliciting prostitution from high school girl

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 48-year-old cram school teacher on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after he allegedly committed lewd acts with a female high school student.

According to police, Takahiro Watanabe met the girl on a social media site, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was not a student at the cram school where Watanabe is employed.

Police said the girl told them that when they arranged to meet on April 22, Watanabe asked her to bring her school uniform. She said he handed her cash in exchange for sex. Police said Watanabe has admitted to paying the girl 23,000 yen for sex despite knowing she was underage.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother checked her daughter’s smartphone a few days later. Then she consulted with police.

Police said Watanabe has admitted to committing similar acts with other minors.

It is sad to read such horrid news, yet quite normal to hear such news coming out of Japan.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

So if the girl had hidden her age, nothing would have happened. LOL.

Did she give back the 23 000 yen ?

During that time, rape is not yet taken seriously enough...

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

so how does this fit with the age of consent currently at 13 (as per the other item here this evening).... since the girl in this case seems to have entered into an agreement voluntarily, for money, though her age isn't stated of course, could be JHS I suppose. and before people jump down my throat, I'm simply asking a question, not passing judgement in any way shape or form....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

