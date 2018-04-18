Criminal complaint filed against ex-bureaucrat over document scandal

A university professor filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against a key former bureaucrat, alleging he falsified official documents about a heavily discounted state land sale at the center of a cronyism scandal plaguing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The complaint claimed Nobuhisa Sagawa, who led the Finance Ministry's bureau in charge of the land deal, and other ministry officials deleted all references to the premier's wife Akie Abe in the documents between Feb 17 and April last year, although they were not in a position to do so.

Hiroshi Kamiwaki, the professor at Kobe Gakuin University who submitted the complaint to the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, maintained Sagawa and others "tried to cover up the facts, fearing that a disclosure of (his) wife's involvement could lead to Abe's resignation."

Abe's administration has been under fire for the 2016 land sale to nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen. The price of the plot in Osaka is believed to have been dramatically reduced in light of Akie Abe's status as honorary principal of an elementary school planned for the site.

She gave up the post after the issue came to light in February last year.

Sagawa resigned as chief of the National Tax Agency, a unit of the ministry, in early March over the scandal. Later in the month, he testified at the Diet about the falsification of ministry documents related to the scandal but refused to give details saying he is subject to investigations and could face criminal prosecution.

The 8,770-square-meter plot was sold to Moritomo Gakuen in June 2016 for 134 million yen, far below its appraisal value of 956 million yen. The ministry has maintained that the price was heavily discounted due to the waste disposal costs.

Abe has repeatedly denied his or his wife's involvement in the land deal.

