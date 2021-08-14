Criminal complaint filed against Paralympian for roughing up hotel security guard

A criminal complaint has been filed with police in Tokyo against a Paralympic athlete from Georgia who is accused of assaulting a hotel security guard.

According to police and the hotel, the Paralympian, who is a judoka, and several colleagues, were making a lot of noise in the corridor of the hotel near Haneda Airport, where they are quarantining, on the morning of Aug 12, Sankei Shimbun reported. When the guard, who is in his 60s, tried to get them to be quiet and return to their rooms, the judoka shoved him to the floor. The guard suffered a fractured rib.

Police are questioning the judoka who has admitted that he and his colleagues had been drinking alcohol.

The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Aug 24.

