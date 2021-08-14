Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Criminal complaint filed against Paralympian for roughing up hotel security guard

0 Comments
TOKYO

A criminal complaint has been filed with police in Tokyo against a Paralympic athlete from Georgia who is accused of assaulting a hotel security guard.

According to police and the hotel, the Paralympian, who is a judoka, and several colleagues, were making a lot of noise in the corridor of the hotel near Haneda Airport, where they are quarantining, on the morning of Aug 12, Sankei Shimbun reported. When the guard, who is in his 60s, tried to get them to be quiet and return to their rooms, the judoka shoved him to the floor. The guard suffered a fractured rib.

Police are questioning the judoka who has admitted that he and his colleagues had been drinking alcohol.

The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Aug 24.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog