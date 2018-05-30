Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Japanese tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa, a key figure in a cronyism scandal that has sparked a political crisis for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, answers a question in the Diet in March. Photo: REUTERS file
crime

Criminal complaint filed over Finance Ministry's document disposal

OSAKA

A university professor filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors Wednesday against a former high-ranking bureaucrat and other officials, accusing them of improperly disposing of public documents about a controversial state land sale.

The complaint by Hiroshi Kamiwaki, a professor at Kobe Gakuin University, alleged that Nobuhisa Sagawa, who led the Finance Ministry's bureau in charge of the land deal, and other ministry officials have discarded the public records.

According to the complaint, Sagawa and the officials acted in this manner to prevent the documents from falling into the hands of opposition lawmakers, who would have linked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie to the transaction.

Such a development could result in the premier's resignation. Abe has repeatedly said that neither he nor his wife was involved in the price cut deal.

The documents disposed of were part of the records on negotiations between ministry officials and school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which was offered a state-owned plot of land at less than a seventh of the appraisal price.

After submitting the complaint to the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office, Kamiwaki told reporters that if a criminal charge is not pursued it would encourage the state and politicians to "actively dispose of records that are not in their favor," thus undermining democracy.

The prosecutors had also investigated Sagawa and others on suspicion of altering official documents, but are not pressing charges against them due to lack of evidence, investigative sources said.

The ministry has admitted it disposed of and doctored documents to conceal negotiations with school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which has ties to Akie.

The ministry also said it did this to comply with parliamentary remarks by Sagawa, who stated the ministry had held no price talks with the operator before giving it a steep discount in the state property sale in 2016.

The ministry has recovered some of the documents from officials who had personally kept copies and released last week over 900 pages of records from between 2013 and 2016.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Just another part of the spin campaign designed to deflect attention away from the two most guilty

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He's targeting the wrong people.... should be against Abe and Aso.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

