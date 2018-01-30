Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of a building where their office is located, in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS
crime

Cryptocurrency stolen from Coincheck sent to 8 separate addresses

7 Comments
TOKYO

Half a billion dollars in cryptocurrency that was stolen from Tokyo-based virtual currency exchange Coincheck in a hacking attack last week was transferred to eight separate digital addresses, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

Of the 58 billion yen ($532 million) in cryptocurrency NEM that was taken, the bulk -- 57.6 billion yen worth -- was sent to a single address in just roughly 20 minutes from around midnight Thursday, before being dispersed in an apparent attempt to hinder tracking, according to the sources, who declined to be named.

Japan's financial watchdog on Tuesday began a broad review of virtual currency exchanges in the country, as lax security measures at Coincheck are believed to have played a part in what has become the largest ever loss of cryptocurrency to hackers.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who is also in charge of financial services, stressed the same day the need for stronger safeguards against such attacks, saying "virtual currency exchanges need to improve the way they manage their systems."

"It is greatly regrettable that a major breach like this happened. We need to strike the right balance between innovation and consumer protection," he said at a press conference.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation and plans to look at the communications log of Coincheck's server.

Many exchanges are still new and lack sufficient safeguards. The Financial Services Agency will question all exchanges on measures they have in place to protect customers' assets. It will conduct on-site inspections if it sees an issue.

Coincheck, which started in 2012, has been criticized for keeping its customers' NEM holdings in an online "hot" digital wallet rather than a much safer offline "cold" digital wallet.

The exchange said nearly all of those holdings went missing in the early hours of Friday, though it did not discover the theft until half a day later. The exchange has promised to compensate all 260,000 affected customers for around 46 billion yen in cash.

Virtual currency exchanges in Japan are required by law to register with the government. There are 16 registered exchanges and another 16 exchanges that are pending approval, the latter including Coincheck.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
seems to me learning how to "steal" cryptocurrency would be a good profession to get into. after the bitcoin Mt. Gox exchange was looted I do not recall any prosecution. now the lucky group that just coincheck has almost 1/2 a billion dollars. why invest in cryptocurrency when it seems pretty easy to steal. with 1/2 a billion dollars you could hire the best 100 hackers in the entire world.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The only positive outcome about this is that I won't have to suffer that annoying coincheck commercial on tv anymore. That was getting on my nerves.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

In fact, I would bet you all the money in my wallet (granted, it's only about ¥10,000 worth) that no one could steal my bitcoin.

I bet someone who is really motivated could.

"Cryptocurrency trader 'forced at gunpoint to make bitcoin transfer'"

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/28/cryptocurrency-trader-forced-at-gunpoint-to-make-bitcoin-transfer

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Here's the problem:

The whole Blockchain idea STINKS for verifiable micro transactions. The fundamental problem is that you can't have independently verified transactions - they all have to be mapped back to the master blockchain.

Which is computationally expensive, and, despite the claims to the contrary, is NOT a verifiable distributed system.

Blockchains have their uses, but digital transactional "currency" is NOT one of them. If anything, Blockchains are more useful for digital signatures or large-scale transactions such as real estate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The whole Blockchain idea STINKS for verifiable micro transactions.

What is a 'verifiable micro transaction'?

The fundamental problem is that you can't have independently verified transactions - they all have to be mapped back to the master blockchain.

Um, that's the primary feature of the blockchain, not the problem.

Which is computationally expensive, and, despite the claims to the contrary, is NOT a verifiable distributed system.

What is a verifiable distributed system?

Blockchains have their uses, but digital transactional "currency" is NOT one of them.

It's already being used as a digital transactional currency right now. So your statement is clearly wrong, and very easily verifiable.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Reckless, “after the bitcoin Mt. Gox exchange was looted I do not recall any prosecution.”

Mark Karpelès is being prosecuted. The case is still in the courts.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Aso knows nothing about finance why is he giving advice?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

