crime

Customer arrested for slashing massage parlor employee

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Friday they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a 48-year-old woman working at a massage parlor last month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. on March 28 near JR Yokohama Station, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Takahito Nakayama, a company employee, has admitted to the charge.

Police quoted Nakayama as saying he got irritated at having to wait for more than a hour because the parlor was full at the time. He had a knife with him and he slashed the right hand of the massage parlor employee.

Another employee called police. Nakayama ran outside and stabbed himself in the neck before police arrived. He was taken to hospital and arrested after he recovered on Friday.

