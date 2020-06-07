Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Chiba

A 57-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car that kept going in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. along National Route 126, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called 119 and said a man and bicycle were lying on the road. The man was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police said white fragments of car parts were at the scene, indicating the man had been struck by a vehicle. Police said they are analyzing surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit the man.

© Japan Today