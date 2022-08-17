Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dairy farmer shoots man in head with air gun while attempting to exterminate crows

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

A dairy farmer has been arrested after he shot a man with an air gun while attempting to exterminate crows at a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Local media reported that Katsuyasu Fujikura was arrested on suspicion of negligence resulting in injury after he fired his gun before checking his surroundings while hunting crows. 

A 21-year-old male employee at the farm was seriously injured and remains in a coma after being hit in the head, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Fujikura did not have a license to possess the air gun. They said he will also be charged with violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

