Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Dating yakuza gang member costs police officer her job

6 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo police said it suspended a young officer from duty on Monday and referred her to prosecutors for allegedly leaking investigative information to a yakuza she had been dating.

The 23-year-old police officer in charge of detainment at the Shinjuku police station resigned effective the same day as she was charged with a breach of confidentiality in violation of the local public service law.

She was suspected of telling the crime syndicate member in his 30s about the charges against him in an incident between yakuza members, after he asked her in December if he was being investigated, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The officer has said she gave him the information in the hope of silencing him about their relationship as she thought she would lose her job if it was revealed, according to the police.

The officer was working for a department dealing with organized crime when she contacted him in October from an official mobile phone and started dating the man from late November after being repeatedly asked out, they said.

The officer left the man after he started to ask her for money in January, the police said.

The police also admonished four other officers over the case for failing to supervise her.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

TOKYO UNIVERSITY

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Tokyo police said it suspended a young officer from duty on Monday and referred her to prosecutors for allegedly leaking investigative information to a yakuza she had been dating.

Title of the article is very misleading, click bait!,

Suspended and resigned are two very different things, and she did not resign because of her relationship, she resigned because she passed along information she should not have, HUGE difference.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yeah, the dating was incidental, and not what cost her the job.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Let's be charitable and say that this police officer was deliberately targeted by Yaks because of her youth and naïveté. Still, what on Earth was she thinking?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She was set up. The Yaks found out she was working in a section that had information on them, targeted her, got some Romeo type guy to pursue her, she fell for it, and boom, her career is done. Many people might say, what was she thinking, but if she was lonely and made to feel special, she never thought she was being made a patsy for the Yaks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Always told them, "Yubaru",:"You are not a boulevard yellow paper, behave like on". And now this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She had some wrong values then if the simply "fell in" with a "Romeo" type of guy, "MarkX". Also if she was the one approached she must have had suspicions about what his true motives might be. That is common sense, more so for a public law enforcer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Food and Drink

Hokusetsu Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Health

Stopping Suicide: Japan’s Darkest Demon

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa