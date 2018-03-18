Dating yakuza gang member costs police officer her job

Tokyo police said it suspended a young officer from duty on Monday and referred her to prosecutors for allegedly leaking investigative information to a yakuza she had been dating.
The 23-year-old police officer in charge of detainment at the Shinjuku police station resigned effective the same day as she was charged with a breach of confidentiality in violation of the local public service law.
She was suspected of telling the crime syndicate member in his 30s about the charges against him in an incident between yakuza members, after he asked her in December if he was being investigated, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The officer has said she gave him the information in the hope of silencing him about their relationship as she thought she would lose her job if it was revealed, according to the police.
The officer was working for a department dealing with organized crime when she contacted him in October from an official mobile phone and started dating the man from late November after being repeatedly asked out, they said.
The officer left the man after he started to ask her for money in January, the police said.
The police also admonished four other officers over the case for failing to supervise her.© KYODO
Yubaru
Title of the article is very misleading, click bait!,
Suspended and resigned are two very different things, and she did not resign because of her relationship, she resigned because she passed along information she should not have, HUGE difference.
Strangerland
Yeah, the dating was incidental, and not what cost her the job.
Bungle
Let's be charitable and say that this police officer was deliberately targeted by Yaks because of her youth and naïveté. Still, what on Earth was she thinking?
MarkX
She was set up. The Yaks found out she was working in a section that had information on them, targeted her, got some Romeo type guy to pursue her, she fell for it, and boom, her career is done. Many people might say, what was she thinking, but if she was lonely and made to feel special, she never thought she was being made a patsy for the Yaks.
Daniel Naumoff
Always told them, "Yubaru",:"You are not a boulevard yellow paper, behave like on". And now this.
Daniel Naumoff
She had some wrong values then if the simply "fell in" with a "Romeo" type of guy, "MarkX". Also if she was the one approached she must have had suspicions about what his true motives might be. That is common sense, more so for a public law enforcer.