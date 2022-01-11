Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daughter arrested for strangling 90-year-old mother

KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 65-year-old woman on suspicion of strangling to death her 90-year-old mother with whom she lived.

According to police, Michiko Miyagi is accused of strangling her mother Aki sometime on the night of Jan 9 or early on the morning of Jan 10 at their home in Midori Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. She also tried to kill herself, police said.

Miyagi lived with her husband and her mother. At around 7:45 a.m. on Jan 10, Miyagi’s husband called 110 and said that his wife and mother-in-law were missing. Police found Aki, wrapped in a blanket, on a nearby park bench. She had been strangled with an electric appliance cord which was left at the scene.

About two hours later, police found Miyagi slumped in a parked car. Her left wrist had been slit in what police believe was a suicide attempt. She was taken to hospital to be treated for her wound and released on Tuesday, at which point police arrested her.

Police said Miyagi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after her ailing mother.

Another tragic end to another desperate Japanese family. When will the Japanese government wake up and deal with their own ‘epidemic of families in economic crisis’ and ‘mental health issues’ ??

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Another tragic end to another desperate Japanese family. When will the Japanese government wake up and deal with their own ‘epidemic of families in economic crisis’ and ‘mental health issues’ ??

Never. They don't care.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

