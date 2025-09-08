Daycare center employee arrested for committing indecent act against child

A 23-year-old part-time employee at a daycare center in Akishima, Tokyo, has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act against a preschool-aged girl.
Police said Mitsuki Koshino, who lives in Ome City, is suspected of committing the indecent act against the girl at the daycare center on the afternoon of Sept 5, NHK reported.
The chid told one of her parents what had happened and they contacted the police.
Police said Koshino has admitted to the allegation. He does not hold a childcare worker license, police said.© Japan Today
6 Comments
masugomi
Is it required? If so, daycare center should also be held liable. If not, does it matter? Sounds like an important piece of information, eh?
JDoe
Slap on the wrist and nothing will come of it. Just another CHOMO on the loose. Sick & sad reality.
M3M3M3
Never in a million years would I leave my child at a daycare that employs men. It's simply not worth the risk given how much more likely men are to molest children. There are so many other more appropriate jobs available for men that it's inherently suspicious if one wants to work closely with children. Of course the virtue signalers will sick their heads in the sand and ignore reality.
XX XY Sports
Such a license isn't required if the person's job doesn't directly involve caring for the children -- the daycare center's clerical staff or lunch cooks, for example.
XX XY Sports
Does that rule out male elementary school teachers and junior high school teachers as well?
Men are more likely to sexually molest children -- but women are more likely to physically abuse them.
Here's a radical idea: Instead of sending preschoolers to daycare, one parent can go out and work while the other can stay home and be a full-time caregiver/homemaker.
Actually, that's not radical. It used to be the normal way of it for ages. For centuries, in fact.
Until rad-feminists got the idea into their heads that being homemakers was "slavery" -- but working for corporations for at least 8 hours a day is "liberating."
GuruMick
A Jewish Israeli woman was accused of child sexual abuse working in Victoria.
She fled to Israel and used all legal means to prevent extradition.
But kudos to the Israeli Supreme Court, she was extradited back to Australia, convicted and now in prison.
But yeah, the exception doesnt make the rule.
I dont know the ratio for mal versus female sex offenders in kindergarten settings , think it leans on the male side.
Same state, a male "carer " arrested and charged , bringing on a whole review of employees etc.
He preferred to change the nappies of female kids.
Red flags everywhere on this case.