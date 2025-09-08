Daycare center employee arrested for committing indecent act against child

A 23-year-old part-time employee at a daycare center in Akishima, Tokyo, has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act against a preschool-aged girl.

Police said Mitsuki Koshino, who lives in Ome City, is suspected of committing the indecent act against the girl at the daycare center on the afternoon of Sept 5, NHK reported.

The chid told one of her parents what had happened and they contacted the police.

Police said Koshino has admitted to the allegation. He does not hold a childcare worker license, police said.

