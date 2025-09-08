 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Daycare center employee arrested for committing indecent act against child

6 Comments
TOKYO

A 23-year-old part-time employee at a daycare center in Akishima, Tokyo, has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act against a preschool-aged girl.

Police said Mitsuki Koshino, who lives in Ome City, is suspected of committing the indecent act against the girl at the daycare center on the afternoon of Sept 5, NHK reported.

The chid told one of her parents what had happened and they contacted the police.

Police said Koshino has admitted to the allegation. He does not hold a childcare worker license, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

He does not hold a childcare worker license, police said.

Is it required? If so, daycare center should also be held liable. If not, does it matter? Sounds like an important piece of information, eh?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Slap on the wrist and nothing will come of it. Just another CHOMO on the loose. Sick & sad reality.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Never in a million years would I leave my child at a daycare that employs men. It's simply not worth the risk given how much more likely men are to molest children. There are so many other more appropriate jobs available for men that it's inherently suspicious if one wants to work closely with children. Of course the virtue signalers will sick their heads in the sand and ignore reality.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

He does not hold a childcare worker license, police said.

Is it required? If so, daycare center should also be held liable. If not, does it matter? Sounds like an important piece of information, eh?

Such a license isn't required if the person's job doesn't directly involve caring for the children -- the daycare center's clerical staff or lunch cooks, for example.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

M3M3M3Today  05:04 pm JST

Never in a million years would I leave my child at a daycare that employs men. It's simply not worth the risk given how much more likely men are to molest children. 

Does that rule out male elementary school teachers and junior high school teachers as well?

Men are more likely to sexually molest children -- but women are more likely to physically abuse them.

Here's a radical idea: Instead of sending preschoolers to daycare, one parent can go out and work while the other can stay home and be a full-time caregiver/homemaker.

Actually, that's not radical. It used to be the normal way of it for ages. For centuries, in fact.

Until rad-feminists got the idea into their heads that being homemakers was "slavery" -- but working for corporations for at least 8 hours a day is "liberating."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A Jewish Israeli woman was accused of child sexual abuse working in Victoria.

She fled to Israel and used all legal means to prevent extradition.

But kudos to the Israeli Supreme Court, she was extradited back to Australia, convicted and now in prison.

But yeah, the exception doesnt make the rule.

I dont know the ratio for mal versus female sex offenders in kindergarten settings , think it leans on the male side.

Same state, a male "carer " arrested and charged , bringing on a whole review of employees etc.

He preferred to change the nappies of female kids.

Red flags everywhere on this case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog