crime

Daycare center employee arrested for molesting 9-year-old girl

KOBE

Police in Kobe said Tuesday they have arrested a 29-year-old employee of an after school hours daycare center on suspicion of sexually molesting a nine-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on May 14 at the facility in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the employee, Eiji Toyota, has admitted to fondling the girl’s lower body.

The incident came to light after the girl told another employee who informed her mother when she came to pick up her daughter. The mother filed a complaint with police.

Oh, the guy's my age. What could possibly be wrong-wired in him to see a little girl as a sexual target?

Two things worry me of such a case. Plz provide the little girl with counseling to put this past and obliterate this piece of garbage from her pure mind. And if this "man" will ever be released, please, treat him intensively, because he's truly a sicko. Gosh

1 ( +1 / -0 )

