crime

Dead man found in office of Kumamoto City building

KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday in the empty office of a multi-tenant building.

According to police, at around 3:30 p.m., a male acquaintance of the deceased man was visiting vacant premises located on the third floor, Fuji TV reported. There, he discovered his friend collapsed on the floor and immediately called 119.

The man, identified as Noriya Nagamatsu, 29, is a restaurant manager, police said, adding he was confirmed dead at the scene. His face was bruised and he appeared to have been hit by several times

This building houses various restaurants; however, the third floor is vacant of any business operations. 

Police are questioning Nagamatsu’s acquaintance and said an autopsy will also be performed to determine the cause of death.

